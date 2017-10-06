Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up with Jennifer Lopez and More Stars in New Single for Puerto Rico Relief

After tirelessly raising awareness for his beloved Puerto Rico, Hamilton and Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has released his latest single to benefit Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The Tony Award winner, 37, created “Almost Like Praying” in response to the severe need to relief in Puerto Rico, after islanders were left without running water, generators, food or electricity.

Miranda collaborated with various celebrities and artists including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, actress Gina Rodriguez and Fat Joe, as well as many others.

All proceeds from the new song will go toward the Hispanic Federation’s Hurricane Relief Fund, which will provide aid to Puerto Ricans living in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Everyone on the track pic.twitter.com/oCKcWUax5R — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017

On Wednesday, Miranda released a Spotify playlist titled, “For Puerto Rico Por Puerto Rico,” and enticed fans to follow it by tweeting that if 50,000 followers was reached, he would share a photo of him dressed in J. Lo drag.

LIVE streaming my final show at Hollywood Bowl to aid Hurricane Maria victims. Tune in and donate tonight @ 9:10pm PST. ChanceRaps.com A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Other big music artists have joined the fray in raising donations for the island, including Beyoncé, who released a remix of J. Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” with all proceeds going toward victims in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Grammy winner Chance the Rapper live streamed his concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday night, encouraging those in the audience and those watching the stream to donate to Hurricane Maria victims through the non-profit Direct Relief.