Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Collaborate on a Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Mashup for a Cause

The latest “Hamildrop” is more than just a theater lover’s dream come true — it’s a Broadway mashup with a powerful message and a plan to make change.

Lin-Manuel Miranda teamed up with Tony winner Ben Platt for a collaboration of songs from both of their hit musicals, Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen. The result, “Found/Tonight,” was released on Monday at midnight.

Platt and Miranda start out by swapping parts, with the 24-year-old Pitch Perfect actor singing the lyrics from “The Story of Tonight” before Miranda, 38, takes on a few lines from Dear Evan Hansen.

“Even when the dark comes crashing through/When you need a friend to carry you/When you’re broken on the ground/You will be found,” they sing together in the mashup arranged by Hamilton orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

The song’s take on a new meaning in light of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17, with both tunes encouraging listeners to persevere in the face of hardship.

A portion of the proceeds from “Found/Tonight” will go to the March for Our Lives, which is being held in Washington, D.C., on March 24 to protest gun violence.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power,” Miranda said in a press release for the song. “In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us. This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together.”

Platt added in his own statement, “These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Parkland shooting survivors, along with celebrities like Zach Braff, praised the song.

“I just listened to it and I can’t stop crying I’m gonna listen to this forever holy heck,” tweeted Emma González, a Parkland student who has spoken out against gun violence in the month since the tragedy.

Alex Wind, another survivor, added, “Yeah, it’s incredible. Thank you so much to two brilliant minds @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT for this beautiful song to help #MarchForOurLives.”

Miranda announced in December that he will be dropping new spins on the music from Hamilton every month of 2018. Previous releases have included Weird Al Yankovic‘s medley “The Hamilton Polka” and The Decemberists’ “Ben Franklin’s Song.”