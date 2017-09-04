Lil Wayne’s Daughter Says Rapper is ‘Doing Fine’ After Suffering Seizure and Canceling Las Vegas Show

Lil Wayne‘s daughter says her rapper father is on the road to recovery after suffering a seizure on Sunday in Chicago.

Reginae Carter, 18, assured worried fans with a Twitter post on Monday, writing, “My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns you guys are amazing .”

She added in a follow-up tweet: “Oh yeah … & don’t believe everything you hear🙂.”

The Grammy-winning rapper, 34, was reportedly rushed to the hospital over the weekend, leading to the cancelation of his upcoming show in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

He was found unconscious in his room at the Westin Hotel after suffering a first attack, and then faced a second seizure after being admitted to Northwestern Memorial hospital a short time later, according to the site.

Wayne’s representatives confirmed to the site that he had suffered multiple seizures. He is resting, on doctor’s orders, TMZ reports. A rep for the star did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Wayne, who is epileptic, has been hospitalized several times over the years due to seizures. In July 2016 he canceled another Vegas appearance, and the previous June he suffered another episode on his private jet, which required an emergency landing.

A similar incident took place in 2012 and a 2013 seizure was nearly fatal. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carer Jr., was hospitalized at a Los Angeles Intensive Care Unit in the 2013 attack.