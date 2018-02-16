Rapper Lil Pump Arrested for Allegedly Firing a Gun Inside His Home

Lil Pump, the rapper best known for the hit “Gucci Gang,” was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing off a gun inside his San Fernando Valley, California home.

According to The New York Daily News, the 17-year-old — whose real name is Gazzy Garcia — called the police and claimed three men had attempted to break into his home. He also alleged they shot a single bullet through his front door.

The outlet reported authorities were “immediately suspicious” of Pump’s claims and found the bullet hole was shot from within the house, not outside.

CBS Los Angeles reported he was home alone. Officers served a search warrant on his home and seized cannabis, according to the outlet.

Authorities also allegedly found a .38 Glock handgun in bushes below the apartment.

Pump was booked into the Sylmar Juvenile Hall after being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, the outlet reported. He is now wearing an ankle bracelet and has since been released, according to The Blast.

“We got rich lawyers, the best lawyers in the planet,” he told TMZ on Thursday. He also rapped a few bars about Xanax and his Gucci tattoos.

The rapper released his self-titled debut album in October. He co-wrote “Gucci Gang” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.