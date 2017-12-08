Lil Peep‘s cause of death has reportedly been confirmed.

TMZ reports the emerging rapper and YouTube star died from an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax, citing a toxicology report from Pima County Medical Examiner in which the medical examiner marked the cause of death accidental.

The aspiring musician was found dead Nov. 15, the Tucson Police Dept. confirmed last month. He was 21.

Friends, family and fans paid tribute to Lil Peep (whose real name was Gustav Åhr) at a memorial service Saturday in his hometown, Long Beach, New York.

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Harris, a longtime friend of the deceased rapper, honored his memory at the service. “He’d make me laugh until I cried,” she said. “I don’t think it’s physically possible to shed more tears for anyone.”