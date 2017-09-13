First Look: Lights Releases Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Comic-Inspired New ‘Giants’ Music Video

Lights has returned with new single “Giants,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video.

The Canadian alt-pop singer will release her upcoming LP Skin&Earth on Sept. 22. On top of the new music, Lights is offering fans a visual experience by way of a six-part dystopian comic series, also titled Skin&Earth; and the third installment — which features the story arc inspired by “Giants” — is available Wednesday.

“The video for Giants brings the world from the Skin&Earth comics to life in a more cinematic way than I could have ever imagined,” Lights, 30, told PEOPLE.

“The casting and the sets come straight off the pages. Our on-set super-team of director, Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and the Mad Ruk Entertainment production crew have worked on all of the Skin&Earth videos out so far,” she added. “The fact that we all climbed a damn mountain together for this shoot helped to solidify our friendship from day one.”

Lights (born Valerie Anne Poxleitner) rose to fame in 2008 after finding a following on MySpace. In 2011, she married Blessthefall singer Beau Bokan; the pair share a 3½-year-old daughter, Rocket.