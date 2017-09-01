Rock bands Lifehouse and Switchfoot have teamed up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Jason Wade of Lifehouse and Jon Foreman of Switchfoot have released a new single, “Shine Like Gold.” The track — recorded in Nashville — is available for download, with fans having the option to contribute as much as they want when they purchase the song. All proceeds from the single will be donated to aid Houston’s recovery in partnership with Food for the Hungry, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The two groups — who are currently touring with each other for the first time in their “Looking for Summer” run — will collectively perform the song together at their House of Blues show Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

The duo started writing the upbeat song — which has an uplifting synth intro and features a haunting “Shine Like Gold” chorus — at the beginning of their summer tour, but as the hurricane began to ravage parts of coastal Texas last week, Foreman and Wade decided to dedicate the song to those who were struggling with the “hardship” caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“We can’t imagine what everyone is going through right now in Houston, but they’ve all been in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to playing this show, standing alongside this amazing city and doing everything in our power to help,” Lifehouse singer Wade told PEOPLE exclusively. “Jon and I started writing ‘Shine Like Gold’ at the beginning of this tour, but it wasn’t until we recorded it in Nashville that we really knew what it was about. Seeing all of these amazing individuals who’ve sacrificed for their neighbors, and stepped up in the face of extreme hardship has been so inspiring.”

He added, “This song is for them. All of the proceeds from this song are going to Houston for the unsung heroes that do the right thing when no one is watching. All the love.”

Foreman shared these sentiments, saying that the new single was something that had been in the making for some time.

“Jason and I had always talked about writing a song together. When it finally happened, ‘Shine Like Gold’ became a song about everyday heroes fighting their way through the darkness toward the light. On the day we recorded the song, Hurricane Harvey began wreaking havoc in Texas. Sometimes you don’t know what a song is for until after its written,” Foreman said.

“In this case it became crystal clear. As we watched our friends and family in Texas struggle through the aftermath of the hurricane, we knew exactly what we had to do. We LOVE Houston. Houston is resilient and will rebuild. We can’t wait to be in Houston next Tuesday to celebrate HOPE in the midst of tragedy.”

This song release comes after a wave of A-list musicians and celebrities pledged their support to those affected by the deadly storm. On Thursday it was also announced that Houston rapper Bun B and music business titan Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert for Houston. Braun works as a manager for Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert.