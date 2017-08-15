WATCH: Liam Payne and Zedd Surprise Fans on the Streets of London

Liam Payne is full of surprises. Last week, fans were blessed with a video of the former One Direction member playing with puppies (while also talking about a 1D reunion), and on Monday, the singer surprised fans on the streets of London with an impromptu performance.
The “Strip That Down” singer was accompanied by Zedd, who provided the backing track on a keyboard, as the duo performed their new single “Get Low” for a new video just outside the Oxford Circus tube station.
Footage of the performance quickly went viral on Twitter, and the duo tweeted at fans to head to another location: Trafalgar Square.
Payne, the last One Direction member to release a solo project, has found success with the chart-topping summer hit “Strip That Down.”
