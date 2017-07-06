Liam Payne and Zedd Debut Sizzling Summer Jam ‘Get Low’

Have we found our new Song of the Summer? Zedd certainly hopes so.

Before debuting “Get Low,” his jam with former One Directioner Liam Payne, the German record producer and DJ called it “the definition of a summer song to me personally.” Now the track is out after Zedd drummed up buzz on social media, and it’s incredibly catchy.

The camera for the accompanying video twirls and cuts through a tropical jungle of pink trees before landing on the pair in a pose. Much like Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, Payne is putting more distance between his solo career and his boy band days. “Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now/ Bet I could take you there, whisper it in your ear/ What do you wanna feel? Let’s just enjoy the thrill/ I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing,” he sings.

The duo announced “Get Low” on Monday ahead of the debut with a series of images from a colorful photo shoot. The single comes after Zedd released “Stay” with Alessia Cara and Payne dropped his first song since leaving 1D, “Strip That Down.”

“Without Liam I might’ve not have finished this song,” Zedd remarked to Beats 1 radio when he was finishing up the track. “He really pulled it towards the direction that I would not have and I love where It is. I would say it’s probably the most urban-ish influence song I’ve ever done, It’s insanely catchy and I feel like you’re gonna hate it after a while because it’s so catchy.”

“Get Low” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon. Listen above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com