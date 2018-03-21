Liam Payne Admits to Having 'Struggles' with Girlfriend Cheryl: 'That's What a Relationship Is'

Liam Payne may deal with problems, but he’s not facing them alone.

The former One Direction member shut down rumors that his relationship with girlfriend Cheryl — with whom he shares son Bear, who will celebrate his first birthday on Thursday — is on the rocks.

“The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up,” the 24-year-old told ES Magazine of reports that the couple were putting on a “loved up display” at the 2018 BRIT Awards last month.

“And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,” he continued. “But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Payne said he wasn’t threatened by a rough patch in his relationship, arguing, “tell me a relationship in the world that doesn’t go through a spot like that?”

Cheryl, 34, previously addressed gossip that they put on an act for the cameras during their recent appearance together on Twitter.

“Your ‘stunt’ theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird,” she said last month.

Oh stop 😩 no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships 🤦🏻‍♀️ use your platform to put something productive in your columns 🙏🏻 I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!🙋🏻‍♀️ …. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) February 22, 2018

..Oh and your “stunt” theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird 🤔💁🏻‍♀️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) February 22, 2018

Liam Payne Evening Standard Magazine

Despite their 10-year age gap and meeting when Payne auditioned for The X-Factor at age 14 —”We don’t like to talk about that,” the singer previously told BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw — Payne is grateful to be with a partner who grasps his complicated lifestyle.

“[I’m] very fortunate that I partnered up with someone who’s … very understanding with what I do. Because I don’t think anybody else could take it,” he said. “It’s difficult, obviously: having someone else who’s so high-profile in the media pushes everything that I do to another level, and I think it’s weird. I feel like the press are more obsessed with it than the nation are, which is quite funny.”

The “Bedroom Floor” singer added, “It is about making it work for us, not making it work how people think it should work.”

Payne added that he and Cheryl have made a conscious decision to give their son a private life.

“Rather than being pictured and being put in places, I wanna give him the chance [of a life outside of the public eye],” he said. “If I take it away from him now, he never has the chance to go back.”