Liam Payne and Rita Ora Release Whimsical Fifty Shades Freed Music Video

Excitement for the third Fifty Shades of Grey movie — titled Fifty Shades Freed and focused on life post-nupitals for Mr. and Mrs. Grey — may be moderate at best, but soundtrack stars Liam Payne and Rita Ora are here to brighten up its opening weekend with an uber whimsical music video.

The two collaborated on the slow-burning “For You,” and the accompanying clip sees them running through an epically gorgeous estate in black tie attire.

Over the course of the Shades trilogy, a murderer’s row of pop kings and queens have carried the soundtracks: Beyoncé’s “Haunted” remix defined the release of the first iteration’s collection while Taylor Swift and Payne’s former One Direction groupmate Zayn launched the second set with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Ora One Of Two New 50 Shades Of Grey Cast Members

Ora is also featured in the films as Mia, the sister of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), whose romance with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) takes the couple from his “Red Room of Pain” to the wedding aisle in the film adaptations of the franchise’s three books. Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty, Tyler Hoechlin, Marcia Gay Harden, and Arielle Kebbel round out the cast.