Liam Payne and Niall Horan Have Partial One Direction Reunion at Indiana Concert

Liam Payne and Niall Horan were up to their old One Direction tricks, playing around together in Indiana, where they both performed on Friday.

The pair documented the partial reunion on their Instagram Stories. They were in the midwest for the ZPL Birthday Bash, which also featured Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, James Arthur and Aaron Carter.

“Look who I found,” Payne teases in selfie mode before twisting his phone to reveal Horan, who also had his phone at the ready. “What’s up?” he asks his smiling bandmate in the post.

“And we’re here with the horse show, as well,” Horan noted in his post, moving from “Payno” to show the horse track they were near. Horan gets photo credit for the tousled hair selfie that came next.

One Direction, formed on The X Factor in 2010, went on hiatus in 2016 shortly after founding member Zayn Malik left the group to pursue his own solo career.

And Payne and Horan’s solo careers are off to their own impressive start.

All of the lights #zplbirthdaybash2017 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Horan’s debut album arrives in the fall, following hit singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands.” Meanwhile, Payne has released his own debut single, a hip-hop inspired pop track called “Strip That Down,” as well as welcomed his first son, Bear, in March.

Despite separate professional paths, the bandmates still rallied around Harry Styles after he lost his stepfather Robin Twist this week.

“Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was such a lovely, kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family,” Louis Tomlinson, who lost his own mother late last year, tweeted. “You’ll be missed mate.” Added Payne, “Harry my heart really goes out to you – such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon.”

“Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin,” Horan wrote. “For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you’ll have met. He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family.”