People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

WATCH: Liam Payne Says Harry Styles’ Music Is ‘Not Something I’d Listen To’

By

Posted on

When it comes to music, Harry Styles and Liam Payne are going in two different directions.

It may be a good thing that the One Direction band members are both venturing into solo careers because they seem to prefer different musical genres.

“Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” Payne, 23, recently told Music Choice. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

Adding, “I think the funny thing is, he’d say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music.”

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

In early April, when Styles, 23, released his first solo single, the David Bowie-esque “Sign of the Times,” Payne congratulated his friend on Twitter, writing: “Proud of you H. Glad you’re getting to do your own thing.”

While Styles’ self-titled solo album leans more toward rock and roll, Payne, who welcomed son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, is gearing up for his hip-hop debut with a solo single of his own titled, “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo, which will be released on May 19.