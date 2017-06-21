Liam Payne, Geri Halliwell and More Team Up to Cover ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ for Grenfell Charities

After a fire at London’s Grenfell Tower left an estimated 79 people dead June 14, a number of musicians teamed up to cover Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to benefit those affected by the tragedy.

The roster includes One Direction members Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson along with Bastille, Dua Lipa, Geri Halliwell, James Blunt, Jessie J, Leona Lewis, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, the Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, and more. Stormzy and rap collective WSTRN also contributed original verses to the cover.

Simon Cowell organized the charity single and tweeted about its arrival Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen,” he wrote after directing followers to a website where they can make donations.

Other celebrities have helped out following the Grenfell fire in different ways, including Adele, who recently visited a fire station to meet firefighters who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

Hear the “Bridge Over Troubled Water” cover above.

