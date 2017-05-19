Liam Payne’s Debut Solo Single Is Here — and It’s Co-Written by Ed Sheeran!

Liam Payne‘s highly anticipated debut single is here!

The 23-year-old singer and new dad has become the fifth and final member of One Direction to launch a solo career — and he’s chosen a sound far different than Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan or Louis Tomlinson.

The track, titled “Strip That Down” and co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, takes on a hip-hop inspired pop sound.

It features Quavo of hip-hop group Migos — who have become the go-to rappers for pop collaborations, following their appearances on Calvin Harris‘ “Slide” and Katy Perry‘s “Bon Appétit.”

Payne — whose debut album is expected soon — said in a statement that he was looking forward to fans hearing his new sound.

“I’ve been working hard in the studio for over a year and I’m really excited to share this new music with my amazing fans,” he said. “I’ve come a long way since our One Direction debut and I hope everyone likes my new sound as much as I do. 2017 has been a big year for me already and I’m looking forward to what the rest of it will bring.”

He doesn’t appear to be missing his One Direction bandmates, singing: “You know I used to be on 1-D / Now I’m out free / People want me for one thing / That’s not me / I’m not changing the way that / I used to be / I just want to have fun and / get rowdy.”

FROM PEN: Learn The Process Behind Time Selecting The 100 Most Influential People

Previously, Payne told Sirius XM Hits 1 how the collaboration with Sheeran came to be.

“I was in L.A. at my house, and I got a call like ‘Ed Sheeran’s in the studio and he’s writing this song — it’s about you and it’s for you so come down and have a listen,’ ” Payne said. “Within 30 minutes, we finished it off. When you get to collaborate with people like Ed Sheeran, it’s great.”