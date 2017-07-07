Liam Payne and Cheryl Celebrate ‘Date Night’ with Their First Couples Selfie in Six Months

When they’re not parenting their 3-month-old son Bear, Liam Payne and Cheryl are spending some quality alone time together.

The 34-year-old mother of one shared a couple of selfies Thursday on Instagram with the caption, “Date night.”

The photos marked the first social media shots of the duo since Christmas 2016. Payne, 23, last posted a selfie of him and Cheryl on Dec. 20.

In March, the couple shared a picture of Payne holding their newborn son and revealed that Bear was born on March 22, and weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

News that the One Direction member and former Girls Aloud member were expecting their first child was confirmed by PEOPLE in November, with Cheryl officially announcing her pregnancy in February via a stunning maternity photoshoot.

Cheryl recently celebrated her boyfriend’s first Father’s Day holiday with a black and white photo of him writing, “You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son.”

The couple, who met in 2008 on the X Factor U.K., went public with their romance in late 2015.