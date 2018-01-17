Watch Liam Payne Stun Rita Ora with His Sensual Reading of 50 Shades of Grey

We love how impressed @RitaOra was by @LiamPayne's reading of 50 Shades of Grey 😍#KISSBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SgvNsjflLa — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) January 17, 2018

If he ever wants to step away from the music business, Liam Payne has a promising future as the voice behind erotic novels on tape.

The 24-year-old singer was tasked with reading a passage from a Fifty Shades of Grey book told from the perspective of Christian Grey while visiting KISS Breakfast radio show, and he was clearly up for the challenge.

“Finally, I can sample her….mint and tea. An orchard of mellow fruitfulness,” Payne reads as saxophone music plays. “She tastes every bit as good as she looks. Good lord, I’m yearning for her.”

Rita Ora — his partner on the song for the new film Fifty Shades Freed, “For You” — has to cover her mouth beside him to hold in laughter, and the room broke out in applause when he finished.

Ora, 27, commented, “That sounds like one of the best chocolate adverts!”

The singers teamed up for “For You,” which dropped earlier this month with some steamy artwork of Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson’s newly minted “Mrs. Grey,” Anastasia.

“Waiting for a lifetime for you/Been breaking for a lifetime for you,” the duo sing. “Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you/Ooh na-na ayy, for love, ’till I found you.”

Ora features in the cast of Fifty Shades Freed as Christian’s sister, Mia. The final film in the trilogy sees Christian and Anastasia tying the knot, though their honeymoon phase hits a snag when Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) returns for revenge. Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty, Tyler Hoechlin, Marcia Gay Harden and Arielle Kebbel help round out the cast.

Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 9.