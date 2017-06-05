Liam Gallagher attacked his brother and former bandmate Noel for seemingly snubbing the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where the Oasis frontman made a surprise appearance on Sunday.

Liam, 44, performed at the concert organized by Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack at her concert two weeks ago to play the Oasis hit “Rock’n’Roll Star” and his solo single “Wall of Glass.” He also collaborated with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for a rendition of “Live Forever.” However, a hoped-for reunion with Noel was apparently not in the cards.

The English singer took to Twitter on Monday to praise the benefit gig.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” he wrote, before turning his attention to his brother.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” Liam said.

“Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he continued. “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”

Prior to the show, a spokesperson for Noel told The Independent that the Manchester native would not be making an appearance.

“Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend,” the representative said in a statement. “He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend. Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”

Liam and Noel have a famously contentious relationship that broke up Oasis in 2009. However, Liam hinted at a possible reunion earlier this week while speaking to BBC Radio One.

“Everyone knows I love our kid. He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other,” Liam said, according to The Independent. “I’ll speak to him some day. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it… I guess it mustn’t be nice for my mum… If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t.”

He continued, “A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgey gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things.”

Liam joined the A-list group of musicians who performed on Sunday to raise money for the victims in Manchester, including Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams and more.