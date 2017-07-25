Liam Gallagher Apologized for ‘Being a D—head’ — But Chris Martin Wasn’t Having It

Liam Gallagher has said he apologized to Coldplay‘s Chris Martin when they performed together at One Love Manchester for insulting them over the years.

The singer teamed up with the band’s frontman to perform ‘Live Forever’ at the event, which was organized by Ariana Grande after the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena in May.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Gallagher revealed that he apologized for those remarks and more backstage at the charity gig. “I got in the dressing room and said ‘I apologize for everything I said before, I was being a d—head.’ [Martin] went: ‘Nah, nah, nah, we f—king love it. So I’ve got a pass.”

Over the years, Gallagher has said many unfavorable things about the band, particularly about frontman Chris Martin. Speaking to NME in 2006, he said: “Chris Martin looks like a geography teacher. What’s all that with writing messages about Free Trade? If he wants to write things down I’ll give him a pen and a pad of paper. Bunch of students.”

Last year, he added: “I’m sure he does put on a good gig, Chris Martin, the amount of money he gets paid. He looks like he’s in The Tweenies though. The whole band look beyond s—t. Have they not seen any photos of the Rolling Stones? Probably not.”

Following One Love Manchester, Gallagher shared his new opinion of Coldplay, saying: “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘F—king hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound f—king really good.’”

Asked by a Dutch radio station if he’s worried about being linked to the band following their Manchester duet, he replied: “I don’t mind. Listen, man. They’re all right man. Chris is cool.”

The former Oasis frontman also discussed the possibility of an Oasis reunion, saying he doesn’t care if the band gets back together.

“Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it,” he said. “We’ve got to start becoming brothers and friends again. It don’t matter how many noughts you put on [a check].”

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo album, As You Were, due out on October 6.

This article originally appeared on Nme.com