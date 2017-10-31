LFO’s Devin Lima Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Following Tumor Removal: ‘I Wish We Had Better News to Share’

LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer, a week after doctors removed a tumor from his adrenal gland.

His bandmate, Brad Fischetti, broke the news to fans in a YouTube post published Monday, where he discusses how Lima, 40, is doing and his next plan of action.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” Fischetti said. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

“He’s had a tough recovery,” Fischetti continued. “He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he’s home now, resting and healing.”

He said Lima’s pathology report came back and “unfortunately, it confirmed cancer.”

“What kind of cancer? Adrenal cancer — primary adrenal cancer, meaning it started in the adrenal gland, which is really rare.”

Fischetti described it as a “one in a million” type of cancer, adding that it was stage four since it had invaded Lima’s kidney, which has been removed.

Lima will undergo chemotherapy, radiation and have to take long-term medication as doctors are concerned “there might be cancer cells present in his body.”

“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said. “It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

As for where the band stands, Fischetti said Lima is determined to get better quickly and that returning to the stage is a “motivating factor” for him.

“It’s my hope and prayer that we have that opportunity again,” Fischetti said of LFO’s return to touring. “Actually, I know that we’ll have that opportunity again.”

Known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls,” LFO recently returned with a new single, “Perfect 10.” Fischetti told Entertainment Weekly in July that the song was inspired by and written for their fans, and that he and Lima were doing their best to carry on the legacy of their late bandmate Rich Cronin, who died from leukemia in 2010.