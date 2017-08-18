LeToya Luckett Gets Engaged — with a Giant Diamond Ring — a Year After Divorce: ‘He’s a Good Man’

LeToya Luckett is ready to walk down the aisle again!

The R&B singer is engaged to Texas businessman Tommicus Walker, she announced on Wednesday — sharing a stunning selfie of her jaw-dropping engagement ring on Instagram.

“I said, ‘Yes yeeeesssss’ on his Burfday!!” Luckett, 36, captioned the shot — adding the hashtags, “#issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17.”

Her happy news comes a year after news broke that Luckett split from husband Rob Hillman, whom she married in January of 2016 and split from two months later. Their divorce was finalized last spring.

“Anytime you open up and allow yourself to love and love hard, that’s the risk you take of it possibly not working out,” she revealed to The Breakfast Club in May 2017. “And although we really did love and care for each other, it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.”

Luckett — who was one of the original four members of Destiny’s Child and sang on hits such as “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” — was surprised by Walker’s proposal, and teared up when he dropped down to one knee in front of their friends and family (including his young daughter).

The happy moment was captured by Luckett’s brother Gavin, who shared it to Instagram. “That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her,” he explained in the caption. “Congrats y’all!!!”

Aside from wedding planning, Luckett is prepping to portray legendary pop and R&B singer Dionne Warwick in the upcoming biopic, Dionne. The film will follow Warwick’s early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she recorded some of her biggest hits including “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Along with channeling Warwick in the movie, Luckett will also record the singer’s songs for the soundtrack.