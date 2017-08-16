Les Twins’ Laurent & Larry Bourgeois Reveal Beyoncé Taught Them How to Speak English: ‘She’s a Great Teacher’

Les Twins is giving Beyoncé a lesson on what they do best (besides dance, that is) – being twins!

World of Dance winners Les Twins, identical twin brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, sat down with PEOPLE Now to spill all the details about what it’s like to tour with the Queen B, when they revealed they discussed a lot more with the “Lemonade” singer than just eight-count moves.

“We didn’t speak English when we started to dance with Beyoncé and JAY-Z – at all,” Larry says about the greatest lesson they’ve learned from Beyoncé to date. “She’s a great teacher. She [taught] me how to speak correctly.”

“[Then] they showed us how to live in New York,” he continues. “I was like, ‘Mommy, I made it!’ and she was like, ‘Come back home!’ and I was like, ‘No, no I’m staying here!'”

Why don't you love me? @beyonce @lestwinson @lestwinsoff from On The Run Tour 07|24|2014 #lestwins A post shared by Official Les Twins (@officiallestwins) on Jul 25, 2014 at 8:55pm PDT

“She really [made] us feel like we were unique,” Larry adds.

Les Twins have grooved alongside other music superstars, as well, including Meghan Trainor and Missy Elliott, and have modeled for French haute couture fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. But after Beyoncé’s utmost support and guidance during their residency in the states, the French dancers say, “we [made] sure she was under our wing.”

“Definitely when someone puts this big name on us, we wanted to make sure she was so proud of us because we’re gonna give her like a thousand, million percent way more than what she’s thinking about us,” Laurent continues.

While Beyoncé may have taught the sibling duo how to speak English and live in a massive American city, they have a bit of advice to give back to the singer when it comes to raising her new twins, Rumi and Sir.

“Do not dress them the same after 2,” says Laurent, while Larry adds, “Do not treat one with more love than the other because they will always remember.”