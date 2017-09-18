Lana Del Rey, Sting, Elvis Costello Set to Lead Leonard Cohen Tribute in Montreal

Lana Del Rey, Sting, Elvis Costello, and The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites are just a handful of artists set to perform at a Leonard Cohen tribute concert to mark the first anniversary of the star’s passing last November. The event will kick off a week of celebrations honoring Cohen in Montreal.

Philip Glass, Feist, k.d. lang, Damien Rice, Patrick Watson and Cohen’s son, Adam, will also take part in Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Montreal’s Bell Center on Nov. 6. Cohen died in his sleep after falling in the middle of the night on Nov. 7, 2016 in Los Angeles. He was 82.

“My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: ‘Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles…and if you want a public event do it in Montreal,'” Adam said in a statement. “I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

Longtime concert producer Hal Willner will produce the tribute concert, benefitting the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council.

“Leonard Cohen is a literary and musical icon of word-craft,” Willner said in a statement. “On the first anniversary of his passing, we will endeavor to present a tribute to an artist who is universally acknowledged as one of the great poets and songwriters of all time.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 23 at http://www.evenko.ca.