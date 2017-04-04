Leona Lewis Has a Hunk-Filled 32nd Birthday at Magic Mike Live – with a Visit from the Film's Original Star

A little birthday stripping on the strip!

Leona Lewis rang in 32 on Monday with a performance of Magic Mike Live at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The British singer hit the show with a large group of friends, cheering on the 13 sexy men who headline the dance and acrobatic performance inspired by the hit 2012 film and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

After the performance, Lewis met Mike himself, Channing Tatum, who was on the scene with wife Jenna Dewan Tatum to support the cast during previews, which began on March 30.

She also enjoyed a meet-and-greet with some of the other castmembers, and posed for photos.

“My Magic Mike dreams came true,” Lewis wrote on Instagram.

Lewis – who just starred in Cats on Broadway – shared much of her birthday trip on Instagram.

Thank you @lavolv for the beautiful birthday dinner ❤ A post shared by Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Had the most fun at @taolasvegas thank you for an amazing birthday celebration 🎉 A post shared by Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Hitting the strip 💃🏽#bdayweekend A post shared by Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Mind-Blowing American Idol Success Stories

She wrote on Monday night, “Had the most fun at @taolasvegas thank you for an amazing birthday celebration.”

Magic Mike Live is currently running through July.