Lenny Kravitz to Perform Prince Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Lenny Kravitz — and a few American women — are headed to this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The “Fly Away” rocker was announced Wednesday as one of the annual event’s performers. He’s set to take the stage April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a planned tribute to late music legend Prince. Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the Indigo Girls are also scheduled for live concert sets.

Additional guests will include Dhani Harrison, Pat Monahan, Pharrell Williams, and Snoop Dogg, who will induct the likes of ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers (this year’s Award for Musical Excellence recipient), and Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, respectively.

The remaining members of the 2017 class — Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Yes — will be inducted by previously announced guests Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Geddy Lee, and Rush’s Alex Lifeson.

Shortly after Prince’s April 21, 2016 death, Kravitz penned an emotional tribute to the industry icon for Rolling Stone, in which he cited the superstar — whom he performed with several times over the years, including at the Rave Un2 the Year 2000s New Year’s Eve concert in 1999 — as one of his driving creative inspirations across his lengthy career.

“He was a loving guy. If he liked you, he really liked you and treated you beautifully,” Kravitz said of his friend. “[His death] knocked me really out. I still haven’t really recovered. Not to be dramatic or overly sensitive, but I really feel like a piece of me died… He was a mentor and then someone I got to know as a friend and play with. So when he left, a part of me really went too.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony premieres April 29 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. An exhibit recognizing the 2017 inductees is scheduled to open on March 31 at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

