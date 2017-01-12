The Stella sisters got it together to kick off 2017 with a new song!

Lennon & Maisy recorded a cover of the “Up & Up,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to their infectious take on the hopeful track, which was co-written by Chris Martin and appeared on Coldplay‘s 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams.

“We covered ‘Up & Up’ because it has a really cool message,” the sisters said of the song, which is just the latest mainstream hit they’ve covered, following a recent rendition of the Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ hit “Lean On.” “It’s all about coming together to make a difference.”

Now 17 and 13, respectively, Lennon & Maisy came to fame in 2012, starring alongside Connie Britton as the A-lister’s character’s daughters on Nashville. The popular musical drama recently moved from ABC to CMT with last week’s season five premiere.

“We are so excited about Nashville being back,” Lennon & Maisy added. “This season is pretty crazy!”

The sisters’ version of “Up & Up” will be available for download on iTunes Friday.