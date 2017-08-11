Lena Dunham Praises Taylor Swift for ‘Fierce’ Testimony in Groping Trial: ‘Her Example Is Powerful’

Lena Dunham is praising her longtime friend Taylor Swift as the singer faces off in court against a former Denver deejay whom she claims assaulted her in 2013.

The 31-year-old actress congratulated the “Bad Blood” singer in a sweet Twitter message on Thursday, commending Swift for taking to the stand to testify against David Mueller.

“Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property,” Dunham tweeted. “Her example is powerful.”

The supportive message came just hours after Swift testified for about an hour about the “horrifying” moments the deejay allegedly grabbed her butt at a meet-and-greet at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab,” Swift, 27, said in court Thursday. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”

“He stayed latched on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him, visibly uncomfortably,” Swift said. “The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

Mueller has long denied groping Swift. And his attorney, Gabe McFarland, said that Swift’s allegation cost Mueller his “dream job” at 98.5 KYGO radio.

“Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” McFarland said in court on Tuesday.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015. Along with being fired from the radio station, Mueller says that he has been banned from Swift concerts for life following the accusation.

The “Out of the Woods” singer later countersued Mueller, saying in court papers that he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said that the star is asking for a $1 verdict because she’s “not trying to bankrupt this man.”

“She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you,” added Swift’s counsel. “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”