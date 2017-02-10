Leann Rimes Talks Child Stardom: 'I Would Not Recommend It to Anyone'

“I would not recommend it to anyone, but it’s my path, so I’ve accepted it and learned from it,” the singer says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “I can really appreciate it at this point — all of it.”

Now 34 years old, Rimes has been in showbiz for more than 20 years, rising to fame at the age of 13 with her cover of the Bill Mack song “Blue.” In 1997, she made history, becoming both the youngest-ever Grammy winner, as well as the first-ever country star to take home the Best New Artist title.

20 years ago today my whole world changed! Celebrating the release of "Blue!" Signing tons of vinyls that will be available on my website soon. #blue #20years #celebrate #vinyl #collectable #classic #music #grateful A photo posted by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Jul 9, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

Since emerging onto the music scene two decades ago, Rimes has also fueled headlines with an assortment of legal battles, breakups, and her marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian, 43. She’s channeled her ups and downs on her 16th studio album, Remnants, out now.

RELATED VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes Gets Emotional Opening Up About Mother: ‘I Just Want My Mom Happy’