Three years after releasing her debut album Louder, Lea Michele is finally giving fans what they’ve been waiting for — new music.

The Scream Queens star, 30, has been teasing her new album, Places, over the last several weeks and even embarked on a series of intimate shows where she previewed some of her new songs.

Michele’s first single, “Love Is Alive,” off the new album is “such a special song for me,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I wanted a song on the album that represented where I am personally in my life right now, and this song is exactly that.”

Available on iTunes on Mar. 3, the song is “about believing in love and the power and beauty of love,” she says. “It made me so happy while recording it, and I hope it brings the same light and joy to everyone else as it has for me.”

The singer’s album teaser video (which she shared exclusively with PEOPLE above) was shot downtown at an old theater that reminded her of her Broadway days.

“This album is really about coming back to my roots and the music and artists that inspired me growing up,” she says. “Being that I grew up in New York and on Broadway, I wanted this video to be shot at a theater to give the illusion of coming back home.”