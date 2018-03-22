Is Lea Michele Secretly Illiterate? The Actress Sets the Record Straight on Twitter

Lea Michele hit back Thursday at rumors circulating the internet this week that she’s illiterate by, well, reading and writing.

On Wednesday, a couple fans filmed a Facebook Live video with “evidence” claiming the actress, 31, cannot read — and some corners of the Twitter-verse began to buy into the theory.

Superfans Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman half-jokingly pointed out that Michele only had “to learn, like, four words” for her role in Ragtime and also theorized producer Ryan Murphy helped cover for her after she crossed over to TV.

Lea Michele JB Lacroix/WireImage

“Ryan Murphy knows the secret, and she only works with him because he reads her her lines and she remembers them,” says Hunt in the video about the Glee and Scream Queens creator.

me: there’s no way i can watch 40 minutes of a lea michele conspiracy theory

me, 40 minutes later: would you like to hear about how lea michele is illiterate. she can’t read guys — love, tali (@anybodyhaveamap) March 22, 2018

lea michele can’t read but she can be a good elphaba in the wicked movie. you can’t change my mind. — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) March 22, 2018

i never even watched the conspiracy video that claimed that lea michele can’t read. i just kinda saw the tweets and i was like “well this sounds reasonable enough i agree” — grace!! 🎟 2 (@thegracecomet) March 22, 2018

After the rumors began to take off on social media, Michele set the record straight with her usual sense of humor.

“Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back,” she wrote back to a fan who said Michele must be “laughing her head off right now.”

“Literally laughing out loud at all this. Love you!!!” she continued, adding kiss and heart emojis.

Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back😛 literally laughing out loud at all this😂 love you!!! 😘❤️ https://t.co/YMHj4LCZaf — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) March 22, 2018

