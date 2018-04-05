American Idol is welcoming all all-stars!

After a dramatic Hollywood Week, the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants and, in the upcoming episode on Sunday, 12 artists will perform duets with some pretty spectacular celebrity partners.

The pairs include: June and Ada Vox with Lea Michele, Amelia Hammer and Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Bebe Rexha, Garrett Jacobs and Maddie Poppe with Colbie Cailat, Mara Justine with Rachel Platten, Marcio Donaldson with Allen Stone, Ron Bultongez and Alyssa Raghu with Banners, and Shannon O’Hara and Effie Passero with Cam.

With new judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — and a new home, this season of Idol has already brought an equal mix of drama, talent, and warm-hearted storylines. Plus, the honesty from the three superstar judges is just as refreshing.

“It’s very constructive criticism,” Perry, 33, previously told PEOPLE of their judging styles. “Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft — I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them. They still have a long way to go. We’re really real with them.”

“We really encourage them,” she added. “There’s no dismissing and just sending off and saying, ‘You suck.’ That’s not how we roll. I think in the past there was some of that and maybe taking advantage of people; their actual skill sets for comedy. We don’t do that anymore but we still laugh just as much.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.