Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale meditate and get massages together — and now they harmonize, too.

In the latest installment of “Music Sessions,” Tisdale’s popular YouTube series, the High School Musical alum teams up with the Glee star for an acoustic version of Robyn’s 2010 dance-floor hit “Dancing on My Own.”

“Somebody said you got a new friend,” starts off Michele, who gets an assist from Tisdale on the next haunting line: “Does she love you better than I can?” Meanwhile, Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, provides accompaniment on his guitar.

“Joined my very good friend @ashleytisdale to cover @robynkonichiwa #DancingOnMyOwn #TizzieTuesday,” Michele wrote of the moment in an Instagram post.

Michele took a similar approach to her recent reunion with former costar Darren Criss, performing their first Glee duet, “Don’t You Want Me,” with Criss on guitar.

After releasing her second studio album, Places, in April, Michele is gearing up for the fall premiere of her new ABC comedy, The Mayor. The series is executive-produced by Hamilton star Daveed Diggs and tells the story of a rapper (Brandon Micheal Hall) who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt, only to find that he actually wins the election.

