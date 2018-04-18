Lauryn Hill Announces Tour Dates for Miseducation 20th Anniversary

“I was uninspired since Lauryn Hill retired,” was Kanye West’s way of speaking for everyone on the Life of Pablo track “No More Parties in L.A.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hill’s critically-acclaimed debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which fused hip-hop, reggae, and neo-soul and became massively influential as a result (that is, in fact, only one of several Hill shout-outs in Kanye’s discography). She still hasn’t announced or released a follow-up after all these years, but fans can rejoice in the fact that Hill will be touring extensively this year in honor of the anniversary.
Hill (who now performs as “Ms. Lauryn Hill”) will be playing Miseducation in full on this tour, which kicks off July 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tour continues through early October across the United States, and even includes one summer festival date. Hill will headline Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival on July 22.
Check out the dates below.
July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 8 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 — Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 — Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier
July 15 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
July 18 — Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 22 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
July 25 — Charlotte, NC – CHarlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium
July 31 — Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Aug. 2 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Aug. 3 — Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 — Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 8 — Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 7 — Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
Sept. 9 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 12 — Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park
Sept. 15 — Kent, WA – ShoWare Center
Sept. 20 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Sept. 24 — Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 30 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 3 — New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 5 — St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena