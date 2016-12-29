Destiny’s Child Alum LaTavia Roberson Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage: ‘Her Spirit Has Guided Me’

LaTavia Roberson is opening up about her heartbreaking miscarriage for the first time.

Already the mother to 3-year-old daughter Lyric, the original Destiny’s Child member was expecting a second child this year — but “unfortunately, on July 4th, I gained an angel, instead of her being here with me,” Roberson, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the daughter she lost this summer.

“I have two daughters. Even in the death of my second daughter, her spirit has guided me to stay true to who I am, to be a lot more ambitious, to take more risks,” adds the singer and reality TV personality, who will release her first memoir, I Am LaTavia, in the spring of 2017. “Her spirit has definitely given me a different meaning on what it is to have life.”

Indeed, Roberson says parenting has given her a renewed perspective on the world — and her purpose in life.

“Being a mother has taught me so much,” she adds. “Having my daughter is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. She changed me for the better, in my outlook on life.”

And Roberson plans to share that outlook in her memoir.

“I’m thankful — to write my book, to have a voice, to go out into the community with that and be a philanthropist, to follow my dreams that I’ve had since I was 15 years old,” she says of I Am LaTavia. “I’m just living life.”

In the tell-all, Roberson says she’ll chronicle her past struggles, from molestation and battling addiction and depression, to her 2000 departure from Destiny’s Child and the miscarriage this summer.

“I started, and then I had writers’ block for like four years. Just in the last year and a half, I was able to finally go ahead and finish,” she says of penning the autobiography. “It was hard, but it was very therapeutic, so it did me some good, in my eyes.”

With the book’s expected release next year, Roberson hopes to inspire her fans, as well as others who’ve faced demons similar to hers.

“A lot of people try to sugarcoat things, but I love my life: I love everything that I’ve gone through; that’s why I go and do a lot of motivational speaking to young girls about self-esteem, just being a wonderful woman,” she says.

“You don’t know how people are gonna look at you, how people are gonna judge you. But the good, the bad, ugly? I wouldn’t take any of that away — because then I would not be who I am.”