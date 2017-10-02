Taylor Swift on Las Vegas Shooting: ‘No Words to Express the Helplessness and Sorrow My Broken Heart Feels’

Taylor Swift has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities sending their thoughts and prayers to victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, which has already claimed the lives of 50 people and left over 400 injured. The incident has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

“There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” the star said in a message posted to Twitter.

Jason Aldean, the night’s headliner, was performing when the incident began. Videos posted on social media show Aldean singing as very rapid gunfire begins in the background. He can be seen running from stage as he, and the thousands in the crowd, realized what was happening.

Aldean called the scene “horrific,” but said he was safe in an Instagram post early Monday.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” he wrote. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”