Sheryl Crow, Liam Payne, Khloé Kardashian and More Stars Demand Stricter Gun Laws After Las Vegas Shooting

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas late Sunday night — now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — doesn’t just have Hollywood in mourning for the 50 people who lost their lives and praying for the more than 400 injured; it has them rallying for some action when it comes to gun control policy reform.

“Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot,” Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter. “Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?”

“50+ souls. Hundreds injured. 1 terroristic psychotic with an absurdly powerful weapon. Pure madness. Get these weapons off the streets!!!” Jeffrey Wright wrote.

Elizabeth Banks asked, “At what point do we Americans say #enough?”

Singer Ryan Adams called out the NRA directing, writing, “How many innocent people & animals have to die before you admit to helping murderers? WE ARE YOUR KIDS.”

Gigi Hadid, Khloé Kardashian, and Emmy Rossum are among others weighing in and demanding greater gun control regulations. See the tweets below.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. 😔🙏 #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations? — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Devastated by the news of Vegas. The prayers don't stop. Everyday, a new prayer. My heart is heavy. #GunControlNow — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 2, 2017

50+ souls. Hundreds injured. 1 terroristic psychotic with an absurdly powerful weapon. Pure madness. Get these weapons off the streets!!! https://t.co/0CUAa12meJ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

The fuck’s the argument from @NRA & the @DLoesch-types? Arm yourselves at concerts w/ .50-cals., Kevlar & night-vision goggles? IGNORANCE!!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

Sympathies to the thousands of people who’ve been horribly touched by this 1 sick individual w/ inordinate unjustifiable capability to harm. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017

This country: so much to answer for https://t.co/yYIXGCE4NI — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Fuck you and your guns

Rock and Roll shoud be a place free from this madness.

How dare you — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Hey @NRA you stupid assholes

How many innoncent people & animals have to die before you admit to helpling murderers

WE ARE YOUR KIDS — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

I feel like every day is more shocking and sad…My heart is broken for all the victims of last night's shooting in Vegas, & their families — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

This isn't the first shooting, and not the first deaths. Regardless he is a terrorist. Shame on him, not just on gun laws. https://t.co/snyWOesJqF — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

I am heartbroken today. I don't want to just hashtag pray for the healing anymore. It's not enough. Not enough to sit & tweet out prayers. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

House GOP could pass legislation this week to:

1. repeal restrictions on gun silencers

2. allow concealed carry across state lines — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Call you senators and keep calling. Let them hear your voice. Ask them how many more people would have died IF this guy had a silencer? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Here's the number for your senators. Keep calling. https://t.co/s5Ww9uCgQp — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about "warmest condolences". They need action. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

How a place of excitement and fun turned into a war zone with such a high powered weapon is insane. Senseless violence needs to stop now — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking! When will people understand that guns kill and make them harder to obtain. You cannot argue this fact anymore. Tragic https://t.co/N3BGAQIwNC — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) October 2, 2017

When will America be safe from gun violence? Malls, movie theaters, night clubs and festivals should be safe places. — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) October 2, 2017

Tell me when a car or knife PURPOSEFULLY killed and injured tens of thousands of people per year? Shameful to argue that on a day like today — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) October 2, 2017

I am at a loss watching Las Vegas. My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017

This tragedy would not have happened with a revolver. Don't tell me civilians need these clips or silencers. They don't. https://t.co/YrHuYSpcKQ — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017

Nevada's gun laws.. or lack of them. pic.twitter.com/678S7XJQtD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

It shouldn't be a 'political opinion' to suggest civilians should not get access to such high-powered weapons. https://t.co/gcAMyL4vcQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

More people die from guns each week in America than in France since World War 2. https://t.co/MHBBSZhVO1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

This article originally appeared on Ew.com