Sheryl Crow, Liam Payne, Khloé Kardashian and More Stars Demand Stricter Gun Laws After Las Vegas Shooting

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas late Sunday night — now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — doesn’t just have Hollywood in mourning for the 50 people who lost their lives and praying for the more than 400 injured; it has them rallying for some action when it comes to gun control policy reform.
“Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot,” Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter. “Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?”
“50+ souls. Hundreds injured. 1 terroristic psychotic with an absurdly powerful weapon. Pure madness. Get these weapons off the streets!!!” Jeffrey Wright wrote.
Elizabeth Banks asked, “At what point do we Americans say #enough?”
Singer Ryan Adams called out the NRA directing, writing, “How many innocent people & animals have to die before you admit to helping murderers? WE ARE YOUR KIDS.”
Gigi Hadid, Khloé Kardashian, and Emmy Rossum are among others weighing in and demanding greater gun control regulations. See the tweets below.
