Four Months After Manchester, Ariana Grande Calls for ‘Love, Unity, Peace, Gun Control’ in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Months after her concert in Manchester, England was the site of a deadly attack, Ariana Grande is speaking out about Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas—which has claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured over 500.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” the 24-year-old singer said in a tweet posted Monday afternoon. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Grande found herself at the center of tragedy on May 22 of this year, when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside of her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250.

Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas marks the deadliest mass shooting to occur on American soil in modern history as a gunman opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the country music festival below. Police SWAT teams identified the attacker as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada — after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Clark County, Nevada, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Lombardo said Paddock likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were 10 rifles found in Paddock’s room and he had been staying at the hotel since Thursday, Lombardo said. Authorities are currently searching his residence.

“We can’t understand what happened,” Paddock’s brother Eric told a crowd of reporters from his home in Orlando, Florida Monday morning, admitting that he was “completely dumbfounded” by the mass violence. “He’s not an avid gun guy at all. The fact that he had those kinds of weapons is just … where the hell did he get [them]?”

The shooting started just as Jason Aldean began his closing show before an audience of 22,000 people.

Videos posted on social media show Aldean singing as very rapid gunfire begins in the background. He can be seen running from stage as he, and the thousands in the crowd, realized what was happening.

The victims ran to safety during short pauses while the shooter reloaded, according to NBC News. Many were trapped in the concert venue as police searched for the gunman.

Aldean called the scene “horrific” and said he was safe in an Instagram post early Monday.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” he wrote.

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”