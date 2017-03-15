Las Vegas Concert Residencies: Here’s Your Guide to Summer 2017

Musical residencies are basically like a concert tour, except instead of the artist traveling the country (or world), the fans are all coming to them. An institution in Las Vegas (just take a look at Céline Dion and Britney Spears), this year’s lineup includes the Who, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys and Journey, among others. Here are the best new residencies to catch in Sin City this summer — and what to expect from them.

The Who

Their three-year goodbye tour is said to be nearing its end in April, but this summer, you can catch original members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey without going across the pond. They haven’t released a studio album since 2006’s Endless Wire, but the British Invasion band has been touring and performing pretty consistently since 1962.

Where: Caesars Palace’s Colosseum

When: Six shows between July 29 and Aug. 11, which they’re calling a “first run”

What to expect: Well, it wouldn’t be The Who without a twirled mic or a smashed guitar. The band’s goodbye tour began with The Who Hits 50! — a celebration of the 50 years since they formed — and included favorites like “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “My Generation,” “Pinball Wizard,” and “Baba O’Riley,” so it’s safe to say those will all be part of the setlist this time around.

Buy tickets here. Book a stay here.

Mariah Carey

Carey’s last studio album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, was released in 2014 and her #1 to Infinity greatest hits album dropped in May 2015 as she was beginning her Vegas residency of the same name. The show will be coming to an end this summer.

Where: Caesars Palace’s Colosseum

When: Select dates between July 8 and 18

What to expect: Carey is nothing if not theatrical — hence, Vegas — and the #1 to Infinity highlights her 18 No. 1 singles from the Billboard Hot 100 along with “Infinity,” an additional track. Other tracks include “Emotions,” “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “We Belong Together,” and “Touch My Body.”

Buy tickets here. Book a stay here.

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet’s back, all right! Okay, well, technically, this is their first residency, but they’re back in the spotlight. And although they’ve put out new music since their ’90s heyday, this series — titled the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life — is all about nostalgia: EW previously called the show “a 100-minute trip down memory lane.”

Where: Planet Hollywood’s Axis

When: March 15-18 and select dates between April 12 and 28 and between June 15 and July 1

What to expect: The 25-track setlist has already been released and includes staples like “Larger Than Life,” “As Long As You Love Me,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Incomplete,” with “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” serving as the epic encore.

Buy tickets here or here. Book a stay here.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have to Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

The Chainsmokers

Now you have a chance to get “Closer” to everyone’s favorite new DJs during their run (part of a three-year deal with Wynn Nightlife, ending in 2019) in Vegas.

Where: XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club

When: Select dates between April 21 and July 29 (see here)

What to expect: You’re bound to hear the duo’s hit tracks like “All We Know,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Closer,” and maybe even throwback single “#SELFIE.” Their debut album drops April 7, so it’s likely they’ll be playing tracks from that — which includes collaborations with Florida Georgia Line and Coldplay — too.

Buy tickets here. Book a stay here.

Jennifer Lopez

Though J. Lo’s residency began early last year, she’s still newer to Vegas and she’s Jenny from the Block, so how could we not have her on this list? Her last studio album, A.K.A., was released back in 2014, and she’s been busy since then with movies like The Boy Next Door and NBC drama Shades of Blue. She’s releasing her second Spanish album this year.

Where: Planet Hollywood’s Axis

When: Select dates between May 24 and 31, June 2 and 11, Sept. 6 and 30, and Oct. 4 and 7

What to expect: Jennifer Lopez: All I Have has a 23-track setlist, including favorites like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Jenny from the Block,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Buy tickets here or here. Book a stay here.

Ricky Martin

Martin announced his residency back in November 2016 on The Ellen Show, where he said, “I have been thinking about it for years and to see it become a reality is just an unbelievable feeling.” Martin’s last solo album, A Quien Quiera Escuchar, was released in 2015.

Where: Monte Carlo’s Park Theater

When: Select dates between April 5 and 15, June 23 and July 2, and Sept. 12 and 23

What to expect: During his 2014-16 One World Tour, Martin performed both English and Spanish-language hits, including “Mr. Put It Down,” “Shake Your Bon-Bon,” “She Bangs,” “Vuelve,” and “Venta Pa’ Ca.”

Buy tickets here or here. Book a stay here.

Santana

The 10-time Grammy winner, a Vegas resident, will be gracing the city with his legendary guitar skills this year. Though his last solo album, Santana Brothers, was released over 20 years ago back in 1994, the band Santana’s last studio album, Santana IV, came out in April 2016.

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues

When: Select dates between May 17 and 28, Sept. 13 and 24, and Nov. 1 and 12

What to expect: A treat for your ears — with some tracks from the new album, and hopefully classics like “Black Magic Woman.”

Buy tickets here or here. Book a stay here.

Journey

These classic rockers are back in Vegas after their first residency there in spring 2015. Their most recent studio album, Eclipse, was released back in 2011 and made it to No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s The Joint

When: Select dates between May 3 and 17

What to expect: It wouldn’t be a Journey show without staples like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and the band will also be performing cuts from their early ’80s albums Escape and Frontiers, which includes tracks like “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Faithfully.”

Buy tickets here. Book a stay here.