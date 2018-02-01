LANCO Frontman Brandon Lancaster Talks Newlywed Life: 'You Always Have That Support System'

LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster is opening up about the greatest love story of his life — his romance with college sweetheart turned wife — Tiffany Trotter.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” Lancaster told PEOPLE Now as he opened up about how it felt to finally walk down the aisle in September of last year. “I think for us there’s just a freedom in that because you talk about it [and] you’re building up towards that for years.”

Describing what the best part of being a newlywed is, Lancaster added, “It’s almost like a weight off your shoulders.

“You know who you’re coming home to, you know who’s there. And you know you always have that support system,” he explained.

Brandon Lancaster and wife Tiffany Christian David Photo

After using their relationship as the inspiration for the band’s hit song, “Greatest Love Story,” the couple got married in an intimate sunset ceremony outside Nashville in September.

The ceremony was filled with personal touches throughout. Trotter walked down the aisle to Coldplay’s “Til Kingdom Come,” while Brandon stood next to his groomsmen including LANCO bandmates Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, and Eric Steedly.

Lancaster had previously told Entertainment Tonight that the moment he saw Trotter for the first time at the ceremony was “the most surreal moment.”

“Seeing this beautiful girl who is my best friend, and who is now going to be my wife. It was like everything was moving in slow motion,” he added.

LANCO Christian David Photo

RELATED VIDEO: LANCO Members Reveal Their Reaction To Making History With Their First Song

The band also told PEOPLE Now what it was like to find out they had made history with their song “Greatest Love Story,” becoming the first country group to have a platinum single before their first album actually came out.

“So our song went No. 1 on country radio, so we were having a No. 1 party in Nashville,” Lancaster explained.

“We were kind of in the middle of giving thank yous and our team walked up with a platinum plaque to commemorate [that] this song went platinum and then informed us that we had made history by being the first country group in history to have a platinum single before our album actually came out,” he continued. “So that was definitely icing on the cake for that No. 1.”

Drummer Tripp Howell added, “We were getting ready to play a little show for everyone at that time and I was trying to fight back tears.”

Echoing his bandmate’s sentiments, guitarist Eric Steedly said, “How am I supposed to look cool when I’m crying?”