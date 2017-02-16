Lance Bass Teases *NSYNC Reunion, Vinyl Re-Release

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

“I Want You Back” is what fans have been singing to *NSYNC for years, and now, the group is reuniting — kind of.

During an interview with ET at his home, Lance Bass shared some new details regarding the popular boy band.

”We’re doing something. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” he teased. “We are coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album.”

Unfortunately, fans can say “Bye Bye Bye” to the thought of new music, because the Home for Christmas re-release will only feature old songs.

Bass then revealed that the entire group — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone — will reunite at some point this year to get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We will all be there,” he added. “We just have to decide on a date.”

Even though *NSYNC have been on hiatus for 15 years, Bass says they still keep in contact every day via a group text chain.

“All we do is bag on each other all day long,” he admitted, noting that Timberlake’s past hairstyles aren’t the biggest target. “Joey gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes,” Bass confessed. “I mean, those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”