Bye Bye Bye to the BSB-*NSYNC Rivalry: Lance Bass Talks Hitting the Stage with the Backstreet Boys in Vegas

Everybody (yeah) likes the Backstreet Boys – including Lance Bass.

Bass waved the white flag on the most prominent ’90s rivalry last week when he took the stage with the popular boy band during their Las Vegas show at the Planet Hollywood hotel.

“Very ironic that I would be onstage with the Backstreet Boys,” admits the former *NSYNC in a new interview with PEOPLE Now. “If you told me that 15 years ago I would have been like, ‘What?!’ and the fans would have gone nuts.”

The 37-year-old was pulled onstage by the group to help perform their 2000 hit “Shape of My Heart.”

“I went to [A.J. McLean] before the show, I was like, ‘Please don’t pull me onstage,’ ” Bass shares, adding that he asked McLean to instead pick out his husband Michael Turchin for the bit. “I had no idea they were gonna do that.”

Earlier this year, Bass’ bandmate Joey Fatone was also serenaded by the BSB guys: Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough.

“I love those guys,” Bass says of the group. “I’ve become really good friends with some of the guys, you know, after we stopped making music.”

He jokes, “We were allowed to talk after that, I guess.”

