Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin tied the knot in December 2014 — but married life hasn’t slowed the couple down!

Visiting PEOPLE recently, the former ‘NSYNC member revealed he and his 30-year-old hubby love to spend date nights out at live events.

“We love going to live events,” Bass, 37, explained. “I grew up on the road and have done a lot of concerts, so I like to share those experiences with friends and family.”

The two recently went to see Dolly Parton at Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl — tickets Bass bought Michael off StubHub.

“[It] was the best concert ever,” Bass gushed. “He had never seen Dolly live and had never been to the Hollywood Bowl. So yeah, he owes me for quite a long time.”

Bass and Turchin will have at least two more concerts to head to this year. The singer said he’s most looking forward to seeing Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars live.

Watch the video above to see Bass spill even more details — including his guilty pleasure, biggest pet peeve, and the one ’90s boy band he was rooting for besides ‘NSYNC.