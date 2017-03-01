Lance Bass Jokes He’s ‘One Appendix Lighter’ Following Emergency Surgery

Lance Bass watched the Oscars from an unconventional viewing room.

The former *NSYNC singer posted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Sunday after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix after experiencing stomach pains.

“Well this day took a turn,” he wrote. “I woke up to the worst stomach pains. A few hours later, I’m one appendix lighter! Oscar viewing party in my room! PS- my husband is amazing. It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations. #OscarViewingParty.”

In a second photo posted on Tuesday, the 37-year-old showed himself comfortable in his own bed at home, cuddling next to his dogs.

I think I'll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I'm home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

“I think I’ll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses,” he wrote. “I’m home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all.”

Bass recently revealed in an interview with ET that *NSYNC might reunite later this year.

“We’re doing something. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” he teased. “We are coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album.”

He also said that the entire group — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone — will reunite at some point this year to get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We will all be there,” he added. “We just have to decide on a date.”