Lana Del Rey Says She's Facing a Potential Radiohead Lawsuit Over Song Similarities

Lana Dey Rey has claimed that Radiohead may sue her over similarities between her 2017 song “Get Free” and their hit 1992 song “Creep.”

“It’s true about the lawsuit,” the 32-year-old singer wrote on social media on Sunday, responding to rumors that began circulating after British tabloid the Sun claimed that the band was considering suing Del Rey for copyright infringement.

Addressing the matter on social media, Del Rey went on to claim that her song was not inspired by the band’s hit single.

“Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing,” she wrote, adding that she had “offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100.”

“Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court,” she continued.

PEOPLE’s request for comment from Radiohead was not immediately returned.

Rolling Stone reported that Radiohead faced similar legal situation following the release of “Creep” in 1992.

According to the outlet, after the band admitted there were similarities between their song and the Hollies’ “The Hair That I Breathe,” the lawsuit was settled out of the court, with Radiohead giving some of the publishing to “The Hair That I Breathe” songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood.