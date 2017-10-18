Did Lana Del Rey Write 2012 Song ‘Cola’ About Harvey Weinstein?

Lana Del Rey‘s 2012 song “Cola” was reportedly inspired by Harvey Weinstein, the New York Post’s Page Six reports.

According to the outlet, the original lyrics to the track, were: “I got sweet taste for men who are older / It’s always been, so it’s no surprise / Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And he’s making me crazy / I come alive, alive / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby … I know your wife, and she wouldn’t mind”; however, when Weinstein got wind of the track, Del Rey tweaked “Harvey” to “Ah, he’s.”

An entertainment source also told Page Six that the song is ironic, Del Rey was not interested in the film producer and that she wrote the song when Weinstein pursued her and “she rebuffed him [because] she had a boyfriend.”

A rep for Del Rey did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 32-year-old Del Rey (born Elizabeth Grant) worked with Weinstein, 65, in the past: She wrote two songs (“Big Eyes” and “I Can Fly”) for the 2014 film Big Eyes, produced by The Weinstein Company.

Earlier this month, The New York Times and The New Yorker published bombshell stories, in which they alleged Weinstein has sexually harassed and sexually assaulted women in the entertainment industry for decades. Since, more than 50 women — including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne — have revealed having similar experiences with the movie mogul. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And on Oct. 10, his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, revealed she was leaving Weinstein; the pair share two children, ages 7 and 4.