Lana Del Rey Won’t Perform Weinstein-Inspired Song ‘Cola’ Following Sexual Harassment Scandal

Lana Del Rey is adjusting her tour setlist following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The singer told MTV News she’ll “definitely” be retiring her 2012 song “Cola” — which was inspired by the ostracized movie mogul — out of respect for the women who have alleged Weinstein sexually harassed them because that’s “the only right thing to do.”

“When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind,” she said. “I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I’m not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they’re really brave for doing that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will Harvey Weinstein Scandal Change Things for Women and Sexual Harassment in Hollywood?

A source previously told the New York Post‘s Page Six that Del Rey, 32, wrote the ironic song about 65-year-old Weinstein after the film producer came on to her. The original lyrics were, reportedly: “I got sweet taste for men who are older / It’s always been, so it’s no surprise / Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And he’s making me crazy / I come alive, alive / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby … I know your wife, and she wouldn’t mind”; however, when Weinstein heard about the track, Del Rey tweaked “Harvey” to “Ah, he’s.”

Del Rey (born Elizabeth Grant) worked with Weinstein in the past: She wrote two songs (“Big Eyes” and “I Can Fly”) for the 2014 film Big Eyes, which was produced by The Weinstein Company.

In October, The New York Times and The New Yorker published watershed stories alleging Weinstein has sexually harassed and sexually assaulted women in the entertainment industry for decades. Since, more than 60 women — including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne — have revealed having similar experiences. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Weinstein has been fired from his own production company, booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has separated from him; the pair share two children, ages 7 and 4.

Del Rey’s L.A. to the Moon Tour kicks off Jan. 5 in Minneapolis.