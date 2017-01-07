Lady Gaga Shares First Shot from Inside Her Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals

There’s less than a month to go until the Super Bowl LI takes over Houston’s NRG Stadium, and halftime performer Lady Gaga is hard at work rehearsing for her big show.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, to share the first behind-the-scenes shot of her and her musicians crafting a set that will surely garner a lot of “Applause.”

“30 days till #superbowl #halftime,” she captioned the Instagram pic.

Gaga revealed her hopes for a “powerful” halftime show in October, during an interview with Radio Disney.

“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” she said. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”

She’s been prepping for football’s biggest night by riding her beautiful white horse — telling fans on Instagram Thursday that their recent trip was a “halftime warm-up giddy-up.”

On Feb. 5, Gaga will perform some of her most popular tracks, including those from her recent, fifth studio album, Joanne. She is following in the footsteps of previous headliners like Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry — and legendary headliners like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Bruce Springsteen.

“Michael Jackson was incredible,” Gaga gushed on Radio Disney. “I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows. Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too. I want people to feel the patriotism of the event.”

Super Bowl LI won’t mark the singer’s first time performing at the annual game, though. At the 2016 showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, Gaga sang the National Anthem from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

At the time, Gaga told the NFL, “I’ve always wanted to sing the National Anthem at a major sporting event since I was a little girl. This is one of the highest honors of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes who have been working so hard their whole life for this moment.”