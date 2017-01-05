Lady Gaga Goes Horseback Riding as a Super Bowl ‘Halftime Warm Up’

Lady Gaga‘s prep for football’s biggest night doesn’t involve any mic checks (yet) – just time spent on the trails.

The pop star, who will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, documented time spent riding her beautiful white horse with new photos shared to Instagram this week.

In one image, Gaga – who was dressed in an appropriate black hat and suede fringe jacket get-up – perched atop her horse, which she received as a 2015 Christmas present.

“#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up. #SuperBowl,” Gaga, 30, wrote.

She also posted a video of their ride through the scenic landscape, taken from behind.

A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

On Feb. 5, Gaga will perform some of her most popular tracks, including those from her recent, fifth studio album, Joanne. She is following in the footsteps of previous headliners like Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Performance!

Super Bowl LI won’t mark the singer’s first time performing at the annual game, though. At the 2016 showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, Gaga sang the National Anthem from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

At the time, Gaga told the NFL, “I’ve always wanted to sing the National Anthem at a major sporting event since I was a little girl. This is one of the highest honors of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes who have been working so hard their whole life for this moment.”