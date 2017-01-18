Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show May Feature ‘Bad Romance’ – Go Behind-the-Scenes!

Hold on to your Joanne wide brim fedoras, Little Monsters — there are 19 days until Lady Gaga puts on her Super Bowl halftime show, and the first behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsals has been released.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer, 30, detailed. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

On her performance game plan, Gaga explained: “I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”

While Mother Monster has yet to confirm which of her chart-topping hits she will be performing, the new footage shows her choreographer Richy Jackson and dancers strutting iconic claw-shaped-hand moves to “Bad Romance,” which could mean that the 2009 single is included in Gaga’s setlist.

Rehearsing in a small dance studio in Burbank, California will surely be much different in comparison to taking the big stage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“This is obviously a humongous platform, and this is probably the greatest 12-minutes of our lives,” Jackson said about the show, adding, “We’re going to see a humble, appreciative yet showmanship side of Gaga, and we haven’t seen her like this because we haven’t been on a stage like this.”

And with rumors swirling that Gaga is trying to figure out how to perform from the stadium’s roof, we can’t wait to tune in Feb. 5, 3:30 p.m on Fox.