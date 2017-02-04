Lady Gaga Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Prep

With just a day to go before Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl halftime show, the 30-year-old singer is giving fans a backstage look at her highly-anticipated performance.

In an Instagram story posted to both Gaga’s account and Instagram’s official account, the Grammy winner preps for Sunday’s show — getting her hair and makeup done while she chats with the camera.

“I will be playing the halftime show for Super Bowl LI. You are here with us today, getting a behind-the-scenes peek at our preparation for the show,” she says, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Her routine includes rehearsals with her squad of dancers. Dressed in black Adidas track suits, they move through a sped-up, soundless routine — keeping the mystery of just what songs she’ll be singing on Sunday alive.

There’s also a sweet moment where Gaga FaceTimes with her Grandma Ronnie — who can be heard telling her granddaughter, “You look so beautiful.”

“Thank you,” Gaga says, a gigantic smile on her face.

There’s also a trip to the gym and some golf cart shenanigans — all shown before Gaga takes the stage for a run-through of her performance.

Gaga’s been looking forward to her Super Bowl performance since she was a little kid.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer previously said. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

Of her performance game plan, Gaga explained: “I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Back in October, Gaga shared her vision of what she hopes her performance will look like. “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” she told Radio Disney. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”